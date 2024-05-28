D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies

U.S. Air Force aircraft from Ramstein Air Base Germany transporting U.S. military personnel and equipment taxi on the runway arrives at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

