D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron greet members arriving in support of D-Day 80 out of the back of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day the U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

