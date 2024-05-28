D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies

U.S. Air Force members assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, unload from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of D-Day 80 at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. Overall, participating service members from approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region – including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

