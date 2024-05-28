Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies [Image 2 of 6]

    D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies

    50, FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Maude, 37th Airlift Squadron D-Day 80 mission commander, coordinates with the incoming aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, widely known as D-Day. This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    This work, D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France
    commemoration
    preparation
    37th Airlift Squadron
    DDAY80

