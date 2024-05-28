U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Maude, 37th Airlift Squadron D-Day 80 mission commander, coordinates with the incoming aircraft at Cherbourg-Maupertus Airport, France, May 31, 2024. U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, widely known as D-Day. This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8444420
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-EX065-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|50, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80 participants continue to arrive in preparation of commemoration ceremonies [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
