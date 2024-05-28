Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), practice using the control interface of the JaiaBot prior to launching them into the ocean during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8443737
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-PO838-1153
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
