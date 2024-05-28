Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 7 of 10]

    Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), practice using the control interface of the JaiaBot prior to launching them into the ocean during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 01:34
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
