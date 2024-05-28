Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 3 of 10]

    Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johnathan Cremo, a meteorological oceanographic analyst forecaster assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit programs JaiaBots in preparation for a demonstration during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8443725
    VIRIN: 240531-M-PO838-1039
    Resolution: 5591x4197
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

