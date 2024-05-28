Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), inspect a JaiaBot prior to launching them in the ocean during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8443733
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-PO838-1114
|Resolution:
|4327x5765
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Hometown:
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT