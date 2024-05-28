Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), examine a JaiaBot during a demonstration led by Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 01:34 Photo ID: 8443729 VIRIN: 240531-M-PO838-1061 Resolution: 6224x4672 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.