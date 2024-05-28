Tiger Strike 24: JaiaBot Demonstration

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johnathan Cremo, a meteorological oceanographic analyst forecaster assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit explains how to use the JaiaBot to Malaysian soldiers assigned to Reconnaissance Company, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), prior to launching them into the ocean during Tiger Strike 24 in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia May 31, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

