U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew Buchholtz, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, right, during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and excellence in mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:33 Photo ID: 8441684 VIRIN: 240529-F-LX373-1115 Resolution: 6670x4801 Size: 14.98 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Airlift Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.