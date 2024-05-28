Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Airlift Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    36th Airlift Squadron change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew Buchholtz, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, right, during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and excellence in mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote.)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
