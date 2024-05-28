36th Airlift Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, presents the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Matthew Buchholtz, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, right, during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and excellence in mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote.)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 02:33
|Photo ID:
|8441684
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-LX373-1115
|Resolution:
|6670x4801
|Size:
|14.98 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
