36th Airlift Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, right, during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The 36th AS executes airlift operations that transport personnel, equipment, and supplies across vast distances, bolstering military readiness and humanitarian efforts worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote)

