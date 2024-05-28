Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Airlift Squadron change of command [Image 1 of 4]

    36th Airlift Squadron change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, outgoing 36th Airlift Squadron commander, right, the Meritorious Service Medal during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8441681
    VIRIN: 240529-F-LX373-1079
    Resolution: 6771x4514
    Size: 12.31 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Airlift Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

