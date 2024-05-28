36th Airlift Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, outgoing 36th Airlift Squadron commander, right, the Meritorious Service Medal during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote)

