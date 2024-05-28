U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, stands on stage during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote)
36th Airlift Squadron change of command
Japan
