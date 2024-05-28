36th Airlift Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, stands on stage during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman David S. Calcote)

