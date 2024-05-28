Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Strategic Command, tour the Integrated Maintenance Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. As part of theri visit, Cotton and Kreamer are presenting the Omaha Trophy, attending Global Strike Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith’s change of responsibility ceremony and touring the facilities at Barksdale AFB (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8440498
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-KW266-1229
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT