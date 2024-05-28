USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Strategic Command, tour the Integrated Maintenance Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. As part of theri visit, Cotton and Kreamer are presenting the Omaha Trophy, attending Global Strike Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith’s change of responsibility ceremony and touring the facilities at Barksdale AFB (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

