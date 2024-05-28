Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Christopher Wood, 2nd Munitions Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a tour of the Integrated Maintenance Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. As part of his visit, Cotton is presenting the Omaha Trophy, attending Global Strike Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith’s change of responsibility
    ceremony and touring the facilities at Barksdale AFB (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
    Seth Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8440497
    VIRIN: 240528-F-KW266-1241
    Resolution: 6734x4489
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB
    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB
    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB
    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB
    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    Barksdale
    2BW
    General Cotton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT