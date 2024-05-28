Lt. Col. Christopher Wood, 2nd Munitions Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a tour of the Integrated Maintenance Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. As part of his visit, Cotton is presenting the Omaha Trophy, attending Global Strike Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith’s change of responsibility
ceremony and touring the facilities at Barksdale AFB (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman
Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8440497
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-KW266-1241
|Resolution:
|6734x4489
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
