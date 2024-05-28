Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Strategic Command, presents the Omaha Trophy to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. The 2nd Bomb Wing was awarded the 2023 Omaha Trophy in the strategic bomber category for its performance in supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:56
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
