USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, and Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Strategic Command, presents the Omaha Trophy to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. The 2nd Bomb Wing was awarded the 2023 Omaha Trophy in the strategic bomber category for its performance in supporting USSTRATCOM’s strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

