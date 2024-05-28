Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, is greeted by Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, after arriving at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. As part of his visit, Cotton is presenting the Omaha Trophy, attending Global Strike Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith’s change of responsibility ceremony and touring the facilities at Barksdale AFB (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8440494 VIRIN: 240528-F-KW266-1003 Resolution: 7034x4689 Size: 9.35 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.