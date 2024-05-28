MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

An F-15 Strike Eagle assigned to the 96th Test Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission May 23, 2024, over Florida. Air refueling provided by tanker aircraft enables the F-15 and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

