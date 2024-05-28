MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charlie Dawe, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of a boom pod window on a KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission over Florida, May 23, 2024. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Location: FL, US