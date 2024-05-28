Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida [Image 1 of 5]

    MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charlie Dawe, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of a boom pod window on a KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission over Florida, May 23, 2024. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:38
    Location: FL, US
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    F-35
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force

