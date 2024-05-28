U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charlie Dawe, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of a boom pod window on a KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission over Florida, May 23, 2024. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8440467
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-BQ566-1034
|Resolution:
|5272x3766
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
