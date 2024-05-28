MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during an air refueling mission May 23, 2024, over Florida. Air refueling provided by tanker aircraft enables the F-35 and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

