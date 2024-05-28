Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida [Image 4 of 5]

    MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    KC-135 Stratotanker pilots approach the runway for landing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. KC-135 aircrew typically consists of three: a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. Some missions require additional aircrew such as a navigator or aeromedical evacuation crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8440470
    VIRIN: 240523-F-BQ566-1040
    Resolution: 3255x2034
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force

