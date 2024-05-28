MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida

KC-135 Stratotanker pilots approach the runway for landing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. KC-135 aircrew typically consists of three: a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator. Some missions require additional aircrew such as a navigator or aeromedical evacuation crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8440470
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-BQ566-1040
|Resolution:
|3255x2034
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
