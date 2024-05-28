A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission, May 23, 2024, over Florida. Air refueling provided by tanker aircraft enables the F-35 and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid landing in combat contested areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8440469
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-BQ566-1037
|Resolution:
|3375x4219
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill tankers deliver fuel to F-35, F-15 aircraft over Florida [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
