U.S. Air Force MSgt. Pablo Navarrete, 70th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal supervisor, directs cargo into a truck during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. The cargo contained munitions, MREs and other supplies needed to support partner-nation interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8439890
|VIRIN:
|240528-F-NU502-2020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.61 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
