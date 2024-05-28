Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

U.S. Air Force MSgt. Pablo Navarrete, 70th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal supervisor, directs cargo into a truck during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. The cargo contained munitions, MREs and other supplies needed to support partner-nation interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Location: LIMA, PE