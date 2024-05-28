Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24 [Image 8 of 8]

    Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

    LIMA, PERU

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force MSgt. Pablo Navarrete, 70th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal supervisor, directs cargo into a truck during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. The cargo contained munitions, MREs and other supplies needed to support partner-nation interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8439890
    VIRIN: 240528-F-NU502-2020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    This work, Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24
    StrengtheningRelationships

