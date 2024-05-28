Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing delivers cargo during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 to Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. Exercise RS24 is a multinational training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
