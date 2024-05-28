Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Pablo Navarrete, 70th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal supervisor (third from left), works alongside Equatorian Army and Peruvian Air Force personnel during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. Exercise RS24 is a multi-national training opportunity between the U.S., Peru, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, France and Ecuador, that improves the readiness of U.S. and partner nation militaries through humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

