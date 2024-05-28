Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 70th Aerial Port Squadron offload cargo during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. The RS24 exercise honors the promise of the U.S. to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability and building partner nation capacity to ensure rapid response to any crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

