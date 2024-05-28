Delivery of cargo for Resolute Sentinel 24

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing offload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, May 28, 2024. The aircraft flew to Lima in support of the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024
Location: LIMA, PE