    Arm wrestling with soldier [Image 4 of 4]

    Arm wrestling with soldier

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Specialist Howard Gore engages in a friendly arm-wrestling match with a young boy at Coral Daycare, also known as "Gakudo," in Okinawa, Japan. Three young girls look on with excitement, their faces lit up with smiles. This heartwarming scene captures the spirit of community and mentorship fostered by the daycare's emphasis on English language learning and cultural exchange. Gakudo aims to provide a nurturing environment where children can explore their interests in a flexible setting, helping to develop a well-rounded foundation in both academics and social skills. This interaction is part of a broader initiative by U.S. military personnel to build strong community ties through engagement and cultural activities. ゴア　ハワード特技兵は沖縄県にあるコーラル学童で、男の子と腕相撲！3人の女の子がその様子を楽しそうに見ています。語学習得と文化交流に力を入れているコーラル学童ならではの、温かい風景が見られます。語学とダンスに力を入れた方針で、子供達は柔軟性のある文武両道の大人に成長していけるお手伝いをしています。こういった交流は米軍にあらプログラムの一環であり、交流を通し地域社会の方々とより強い絆を構築していきます。

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 07:40
    Photo ID: 8439026
    VIRIN: 240515-A-FN691-4796
    Resolution: 5753x3484
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Arm wrestling with soldier [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち

