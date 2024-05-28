From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち

Translated by shigehiro yabiku

翻訳：屋比久茂弘



TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan - Amid the rhythmic hum of daily life on this vibrant island, two U.S. soldiers carve out moments of profound connection and community. Staff Sgt. Stephen Epperly and Spc. Howard Gore are more than just military personnel; they are catalysts of change, weaving community fabric through dedicated volunteerism. Their actions bridge the gap between American military presence and the local Japanese community and highlight a universal language of service and compassion.

沖縄県 TORI STATION - 2 人の兵士が沖縄島の活気に満ちた地元コミュニティとつながるために出発しました。エプリー・スティーブンス軍曹とゴア・ハワード専門官は単なる兵士ではありませんでした。彼らはボランティア活動を通じて地域社会に参加していました。彼らの活動は米軍と地域社会の間の溝を埋め、言語教育を支援しています。



–From Humble Beginnings to Community Pillars– -地域の柱を目指し、静かにスタート-



"Volunteering has been a big part of my life since I was a kid in the Air Force Junior ROTC," shares Epperly. He recalls his first volunteer event in Okinawa, manning a water station during a 10K run. The experience wasn't just about hydration—it was his introduction to communal involvement, a cornerstone of his ethos. Epperly's journey from a youthful participant in community clean-ups to a leadership role in the 10th Support Group's volunteer efforts epitomizes a life dedicated to service.

エプリー軍曹「米空軍予備役将校訓練過程にいる頃から、ボランティアは私にとって大事な位置付けだった。」最初のボランティア（10キロマラソンの給水）を思い出し、その奉仕活動は脱水症状を防ぐだけではなく地域社会への入り口になった。若い頃の清掃活動ボランティアから現在に至る第10支援群のボランティア窓口のリーダーを務める努力が、彼のボランティア精神を現しています。

In a similar vein, Gore's commitment to volunteerism was instilled by his mother, a fervent community volunteer herself. "My mother taught me that being part of a community means supporting it with actions, not just words," he explains. His early experiences, from battling invasive species in Okinawa to organizing beach clean-ups, were both challenging and rewarding, reinforcing his dedication to making a tangible difference.

ゴア特技兵のボランティア精神は、彼の母親から受け継がれています。「私の母親は、地域社会の一部になることは言葉だけでなく行動で支援していることになると、教えてくれた。」沖縄にいる外来種との格闘から海の清掃まで様々な経験が、彼のボランティア精神をより強固なものにしてきました。



–The Art of Engagement and Its Challenges– -奉仕と挑戦-



For Epperly, engaging with the community is about more than just filling volunteer slots; it's a bridge to cultural immersion and personal growth. "The biggest challenge I've encountered is the language barrier," he admits. Despite this, he uses volunteer work as a platform to enhance his Japanese language skills, believing that true understanding comes from deep, meaningful interaction. エプリーにとって、奉仕とはボランティア枠を埋めるだけではなく、地域との架け橋になり自身への成長に繋がるものでもあります。「最大の難関は言葉の壁。」と彼は言います。その壁に立ち向かいながら日本語を学び、本当の理解は深い交流から得られると信じています。

Gore faces similar challenges, particularly in ensuring the alignment of volunteer efforts with the goals set by event organizers. "Understanding the mission behind each event and effectively contributing to its success can be daunting," he says. However, overcoming these obstacles has honed his leadership skills, evident in his ability to inspire and manage teams during volunteer projects. ゴアもイベントの主催者の目標に添えるよう、色々な難題に直面してきました。「各イベントの真のミッションを理解し効率よく貢献することは、非常に難しい。しかし、それらを克服することによって、リーダーシップを獲得し部隊管理の能力が向上する。」



–Memorable Moments and Lasting Impact– -忘れられない瞬間、残るインパクト-



Each volunteer experience leaves a unique imprint on both the community and the volunteers themselves. Epperly fondly remembers organizing a Halloween-themed blood drive, which turned a routine medical procedure into a festive community event. "It's about making these experiences enjoyable and memorable, which encourages greater community involvement," he enthuses.

1つ1つのボランティアをすることで、地域社会と自身に独特な痕跡が残ります。エプリーはハロウィンの献血活動で、医療関係の活動とハロウィンのようなイベントが共存できると学びました。「これらの経験が楽しく忘れられない出来事になり、更に地域社会に関わりたいと思うようになった。」

Gore echoes this sentiment, highlighting a recent event where he introduced Okinawan children to the American tradition of an Easter egg hunt. "Seeing their excitement, witnessing them engage in something new—it's moments like these that remind me why I volunteer," he reflects.

ゴアは、最近参加したエッグハントのイベントで、沖縄の子供達にアメリカの伝統的なイースターエッグハントを紹介したことを、やや興奮しながら話しました。「子供達がはしゃいでいて、新しい事を楽しんでいるのを垣間見た。これこそがボランティアをしている動機だと再確認した。」



–Cultural Exchange at Coral Daycare: A Day of Joy and Learning– -学童での文化交流: 学ぶ喜びの日-



At Coral Daycare, also known as "Gakudo," both soldiers last volunteered together, enhancing the nurturing and flexible environment that allows children to thrive. "Our program places a strong emphasis on English language learning and dancing, ensuring a well-rounded development for each child," says Ariri Greaves Coral Daycare teacher, illustrating the daycare's commitment to education and joyful learning.

コーラル学童クラブで、2人の兵士が子育て支援のお手伝いをするため訪問しました。そこで教員をしているグリーブズ アイリ女史はこう言っています。「私達の学童は、子供達各々が博識な大人に成長するよう、英語教育とダンスに力を入れています。」 "Spending time at Gakudo was an eye-opener," Epperly says. "It's one thing to volunteer, but another to see the direct impact on these kids' confidence and language skills. It's incredibly rewarding."

エプリー史は「学童で過ごした時間は、驚くべき経験だった。訪問自体もそうだが、語学習得において子供達が直接インパクトを受けている感触があり、極めてやりがいがあった。」

Gore adds, "At Gakudo, we're not just visitors; we become part of their learning journey. Engaging with the kids in activities that combine fun and education highlights the essence of why we do what we do."

ゴア史は「その学童では、我々はただの訪問客ではなく子供達が学んでいく過程の中にいることができた。交流を通し、我々がしている事の意義を感じることができた。」



–Shaping the Future Through Service– -奉仕を通し未来を作る-



Looking ahead, both men are committed to expanding their volunteer efforts. Epperly is keen on exploring opportunities that support veterans transitioning back to civilian life, while Gore is interested in roles that allow him to interact with different community sectors, like healthcare and education. 2人とも引き続きボランティアを続けていきます。エプリーは退役軍人を一般人の生活に馴染ます支援を視野に入れています。ゴアはヘルスケアや教育などのようか、違う分野に飛び込もうとしています。

"The impact we can have is immense, not just in beautifying spaces or organizing events, but in fostering a sense of unity and understanding between cultures," Gore comments on the broader implications of their work.

ゴアはボランティアの効果は多岐にわたるとしています。「我々が与えたインパクトは甚大である。イベントを外見上良くするだけではなく、異文化の溝を埋め1つにする努力もしている。」



–Advice for Aspiring Volunteers– -他のボランティアへ一言-



For those considering volunteer work, Epperly and Gore offer simple yet profound advice. "Start small, find what you're passionate about, and commit to making a difference," Epperly encourages. Gore adds, "It's about getting out there and experiencing the joy of giving back. You'll find that it enriches your life in unexpected ways." ボランティアに興味がある兵士へ、エプリーとゴアからシンプルだか深いアドバイスがあります。 「小さな事から始め、自分が没頭できる事を見つけ、そして結果を出そう。」ゴアは「先ず外に出てみよう。以外な形で、自分の人生がより豊かになるかもしれないよ。」

Their stories are a testament to volunteerism's power to transform individual lives and entire communities. As they continue their efforts, the ripple effects of their commitment are felt far beyond the immediate scope of their activities, crafting a legacy of service and cooperation that bridges cultures and strengthens bonds.

彼らの話はボランティア精神に火をつけ一個人から地域社会全体にまで影響を与えるでしょう。彼らが弛まない努力を続ければ、相乗効果も生まれ文化の架け橋になり地域との絆も強固内線ものになっていくでしよう。

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 07:40 Story ID: 472532 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.