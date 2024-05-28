"Together in Service: Bridging Cultures, Building Communities" features Staff Sgt. Stephen Epperly and Spc. Howard Gore. These soldiers are dedicated to volunteering and fostering community engagement through ongoing efforts in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan. Their mission is to build bridges between the U.S. military and the local Japanese community through dedicated service and cultural exchange.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 07:40
|Photo ID:
|8439023
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-FN691-8730
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bridges Poster art [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT