Building Bridges Poster art

"Together in Service: Bridging Cultures, Building Communities" features Staff Sgt. Stephen Epperly and Spc. Howard Gore. These soldiers are dedicated to volunteering and fostering community engagement through ongoing efforts in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan. Their mission is to build bridges between the U.S. military and the local Japanese community through dedicated service and cultural exchange.

