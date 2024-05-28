Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Bridging Cultures: The Soldiers' Journey" [Image 2 of 4]

    &quot;Bridging Cultures: The Soldiers' Journey&quot;

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    "Together in Service: Bridging Cultures, Building Communities" features Staff Sgt. Stephen Epperly and Spc. Howard Gore. These soldiers are dedicated to volunteering and fostering community engagement through ongoing efforts in Yomitan, Okinawa, Japan. Their mission is to build bridges between the U.S. military and the local Japanese community through dedicated service and cultural exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 07:40
    Photo ID: 8439024
    VIRIN: 240516-A-FN691-1932
    Resolution: 5974x4480
    Size: 38.78 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Bridging Cultures: The Soldiers' Journey" [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Bridges Poster art
    &quot;Bridging Cultures: The Soldiers' Journey&quot;
    (papier-mâché picture)
    Arm wrestling with soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Boots on the Ground to Hands in the Dirt: Soldiers Championing Volunteerism ボランティアとして働く兵士たち

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT