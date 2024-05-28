(papier-mâché picture)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Staff Sergeant Stephen Epperly learns the art of paper mâché from a young girl in a classroom at Coral Daycare, known locally as "Gakudo," in Okinawa, Japan. The classroom setting, vibrant with creativity and learning, showcases Gakudo's commitment to integrating arts into their curriculum, emphasizing the importance of artistic expression in child development. This moment of shared learning underscores the school's dedication to fostering educational experiences that extend beyond traditional academics, encouraging children to express themselves and explore new skills in a supportive environment. エプリー　ステファン軍曹はコーラル学童の教室にいる女の子から、紙細工を教えてもらいました。創造性と活気に満ちあふれている教室から、紙細工等のような芸術で心を表現する重要性も教えているのが感じられます。このような従来の教育を超えた環境の中で、子供達は自分をどう表現するか、どのようにして新しい事を習得していくか、楽しく学んでいきます。

