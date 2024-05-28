Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia [Image 5 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia

    ST. MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    An artistic portrait of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog on display during a joint decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog and Sea Dragon in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, Coast Guard District Seven Commander, presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia
    Sea Dog
    Sea Dragon
    Decommissioning Ceremony
    St. Marys

