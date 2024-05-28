Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia

An artistic portrait of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog on display during a joint decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog and Sea Dragon in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, Coast Guard District Seven Commander, presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

