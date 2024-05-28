Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia [Image 6 of 8]
ST. MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES
05.29.2024
Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog,, gives remarks during a decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog and Sea Dragon in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Schofield presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)
Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia
