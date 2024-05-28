Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia

Chief Warrant Officer Sean Barrett, left, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dragon, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert, right, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog, present the ship's pennant to the most junior member of the crew during a decommissioning ceremony for the Sea Dragon and Sea Dog in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, Coast Guard District Seven Commander, presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

