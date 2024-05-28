Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia

A crew member from the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dragon acknowledges the commanding officer's order to make the cutter ready for decommissioning during a joint decommissioning ceremony for the Sea Dragon and Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, Coast Guard District Seven Commander, presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

