    Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog, Sea Dragon decommissioned in St. Marys, Georgia

    ST. MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, Coast Guard District Seven Commander, gives his remarks during a decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutters Sea Dog and Sea Dragon in St. Marys, Georgia, May 29, 2024. Schofield presided over the ceremony honoring the years of service the Sea Dog and Sea Dragon and their crews provided to the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Sea Dog
    Sea Dragon
    Decommissioning Ceremony
    St. Marys

