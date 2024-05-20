Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 4 of 5]

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    1st Lt. Evan Cade, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Young, 8th OSS non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield weather operations, review historical weather data at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2024. The 8th OSS Weather Flight is an asset to Kunsan’s personnel, airfield support, and base resource protection by delivering precise weather readings and advising the 8th Fighter Wing on safety risks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8436108
    VIRIN: 240521-F-CJ696-1037
    Resolution: 4983x2803
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    weather flight
    monsoon season
    8th OSS
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT