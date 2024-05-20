Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 1 of 5]

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    1st Lt. Evan Cade, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Young, 8th OSS non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield weather operations, examine weather monitoring equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2024. The 8th OSS Weather Flight has the proper tools and equipment to gather meteorological data throughout the monsoon season, enabling them to alert the base about significant weather conditions in advance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

