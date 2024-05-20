8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- As monsoon season draws near Kunsan Air Base, the 8th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight has begun preparing the Wolf Pack for the inclement weather ahead.



The monsoon season occurs when there is a shift in winds, causing heavy rainfall and severe weather.



“It’s that time of the year when the tropical moisture moves up into Korea,” said 1st Lt. Evan Cade, 8th OSS weather flight commander. “The monsoon season typically begins at the end of June and lasts through August.”



Monsoon season effects can vary, impacting base operations in multiple ways.



According to Cade, monsoon season can bring in prolonged heavy rain events, flooding, and cloud cover, All which propose threats to safety across the base, and can affect flying operations for the 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons.



“Our goal is to provide as much advance notice as possible so the base stays informed,” said Cade. “The more we prepare the base population and leadership for operational impacts, the better postured they are to execute the mission. During monsoon season, the weather flight can gather meteorological data throughout the summer using the proper tools and equipment, enabling them to alert the base about significant weather conditions in advance.



“We look at the climatological data from previous years to give us an outlook of what this year might look like,” said Tech. Sgt. Austin Young, 8th OSS non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield weather operations. “Once we start seeing the signs of heavy rainfall, we’ll advise it to base leadership. We’ll also provide five-day forecasts throughout the week to the base populace.



Although the Weather Flight notifies the base about significant weather coming up, Young emphasized the importance for members of the Wolf Pack to stay aware, and step outside equipped with appropriate attire.



“Base personnel should dress appropriately, including having an umbrella and water-resistant jackets,” said Young. “I highly suggest wearing reflective gear due to hard visibility from heavy rain.”



As the Wolf Pack’s Weather Flight delivers precise weather readings and advises the 8th Fighter Wing on safety risks, their dedication is an asset to Kunsan’s personnel, airfield support, and base resource protection.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 01:28 Story ID: 472400 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.