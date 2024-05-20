Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 2 of 5]

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Austin Young, 8th Operations Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield weather operations, utilizes a kestrel to collect weather information at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2024. Young emphasized the importance for base personnel to step outside equipped with appropriate attire, including having an umbrella, water-resistant jackets, and reflective gear, during appropriate weather seasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8436106
    VIRIN: 240521-F-CJ696-1094
    Resolution: 5443x3062
    Size: 516.47 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    weather flight
    monsoon season
    8th OSS
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT