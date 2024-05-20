1st Lt. Evan Cade, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, checks weather monitoring equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2024. In preparation for the monsoon season, the 8th OSS weather flight reviews climatological data from previous years to give them an outlook on what this year’s monsoon season might look like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8436107
|VIRIN:
|240521-F-CJ696-1054
|Resolution:
|5828x3278
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season
