    8th OSS prepares Wolf Pack for monsoon season

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    1st Lt. Evan Cade, 8th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, checks weather monitoring equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2024. In preparation for the monsoon season, the 8th OSS weather flight reviews climatological data from previous years to give them an outlook on what this year’s monsoon season might look like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

