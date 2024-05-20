Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:28 Photo ID: 8435401 VIRIN: 240524-N-NO246-6806 Resolution: 5952x3960 Size: 4.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadiumU.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.