240524-N-NO246-2753 WASHINGTON (May 24, 2024) Musician 1st Class Nate Buttram, from Camdenton, Mo., sings the national anthem at a Nationals game. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current was invited to perform at "Navy Day" for the Nationals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8435396
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-NO246-6474
|Resolution:
|5728x3811
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT