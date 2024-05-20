240524-N-NO246-2674 WASHINGTON (May 24, 2024) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., and Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., perform before a Nationals game in Washington, D.C.. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current was invited to perform for "Navy Day" with the Washington Nationals baseball team. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:28 Photo ID: 8435395 VIRIN: 240524-N-NO246-5592 Resolution: 4553x3029 Size: 1.81 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.