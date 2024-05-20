Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before &quot;Navy Day&quot; at the Nationals stadium

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240524-N-NO246-2674 WASHINGTON (May 24, 2024) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Mo., Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., and Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., perform before a Nationals game in Washington, D.C.. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current was invited to perform for "Navy Day" with the Washington Nationals baseball team. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8435395
    VIRIN: 240524-N-NO246-5592
    Resolution: 4553x3029
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Nationals
    Country Current
    Navy Music

