240524-N-NO246-2727 WASHINGTON (May 24, 2024) Admiral James W. Kilby, from Pound Ridge, N.Y., poses after throwing the first pitch at the "Navy Day" game with the Washington Nationals. Admiral Kilby serves as Vice Chief of Naval Operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 17:28
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
