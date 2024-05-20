Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before "Navy Day" at the Nationals stadium [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current Bluegrass Ensemble performs before &quot;Navy Day&quot; at the Nationals stadium

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240524-N-NO246-2775 WASHINGTON (May 24, 2024) Musician 1st Class Nate Buttram, from Camdenton, Mo., sings the "God Bless America" at a Nationals game. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current was invited to perform at "Navy Day" for the Nationals. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    05.24.2024
    05.28.2024
    WASHINGTON, DC, US
