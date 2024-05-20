Friends, family, and Kentucky National Guard members gather at the Boone National Guard Center on May 27, 2024, for a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate and pay tribute to those who have served and given their lives.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 17:41
|Photo ID:
|8433127
|VIRIN:
|240527-Z-QH451-1478
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.55 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard family and friends celebrates Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT