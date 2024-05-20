Friends, family, and Kentucky National Guard members gather at the Boone National Guard Center on May 27, 2024, for a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate and pay tribute to those who have served and given their lives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8433127 VIRIN: 240527-Z-QH451-1478 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.55 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard family and friends celebrates Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.