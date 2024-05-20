Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard celebrates Memorial Day 2024

    Kentucky National Guard celebrates Memorial Day 2024

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    During the Memorial Day ceremony at Boone National Guard Center on May 27, 2024, the 138th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a cannon salute. They discharged two cannons, each firing ten blanks, to mark the conclusion of the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8433125
    VIRIN: 240527-Z-QH451-1125
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard celebrates Memorial Day 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    National Guard Bureau

    Kentucky

    Memorial Day

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Memorial Day
    Army
    Army National Guard

