Kentucky National Guard celebrates Memorial Day 2024

During the Memorial Day ceremony at Boone National Guard Center on May 27, 2024, the 138th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a cannon salute. They discharged two cannons, each firing ten blanks, to mark the conclusion of the event.

Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US by SPC Georgia Napier