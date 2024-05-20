Kentucky National Guard celebates Memorial Day 2024

Governor Andy Beshear served as the guest speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony held at Boone National Guard Center on May 27, 2024. "To be here for those that have been lost, as we dedicate ourselves to those who serve," said Gov. Beshear.
|05.27.2024
|05.27.2024 17:41
|8433129
|240627-Z-QH451-1605
|6720x4480
|5.08 MB
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|3
|0
